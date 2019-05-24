Global Medical Technologies Industry Predictions 2019 Featuring Ali Health, Amazon, IBM, Medtronic, Microsoft, Olympus, Philips, & Verily
The report estimates that the 4 themes would result in a huge set of new and unprecedented growth opportunities for existing medtech participants. The study highlights a set of 20 such growth opportunities cutting across these themes, with a combined incremental value of $64.10 billion, over and above the $413.90 billion traditional market size, in 2019. The estimates further peg the longer-term growth opportunity to be $173.06 billion by 2024, with a healthy CAGR of 22.0% compared to the traditional market, which is estimated to slow down from the current 5.8% to around 5.2% by 2024.
The study is a comprehensive analysis of the key forces shaping the global medtech industry in 2018 and the resultant themes that would govern the market dynamics in 2019 and beyond. The key medtech industry challenges of lack of innovation in conventional segments, increasing focus on efficiencies, changing device ecosystem to digital enablers, emergence of GAFAM and other non-traditional participants, and growing domestic competition in certain growth markets, has led to certain industry moves broadly classified into increasing personalization, data and tech leverage, enhanced post-acute care coordination and an increasing focus on value-based care models.
The intersection of various trends and challenges has led to the emergence of four key themes, as explained below:
- Patient Centricity: With shifting focus to proactive patient care, 25% of the top companies and 45% of start-ups are exploring patient-care gaps across the care continuum;
- Tech Convergence: Medtech has leveraged on emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR) with 15% to 25% increase in tech-related strategic spending in 2018;
- Data Monetization: Emergence of the Quantified Self has led to data-driven commercialization, and risk-sharing models will dominate medtech strategies in 2019; and
- Non-traditional (NT) Entrants: Entry of tech, automotive, and logistics participants in medtech and the broader healthcare space has led OEMs to evaluate their impact and opportunities.
Globally, 2019 will be a year of value-based care, as outcome-based care' focus will globalize. This will trigger the maturation of risk sharing in solution contracting between providers and drug/device OEMs, driving business value for providers. Access to affordable and quality care will be key political agendas for the upcoming 2019 elections in emerging markets, such as Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern European countries. Research and Development (R&D) investments in future devices will be more targeted to meet the unique needs of emerging markets. Non-traditional participants, such as Amazon, Ali Health, Microsoft, and IBM, with digital technologies will provide the required impetus to public health systems to ensure accessibility and affordability of care.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key 2019 Medtech Market Predictions
- Research Scope
- Market Definition - Medical Technologies (Medtech) Industry
- Traditional Medtech Market Revenue - 2018 and 2019
- Top Themes Offering New Growth Opportunities for the Global Medtech Industry in 2019 and Beyond
- Incremental Impact of The Top Themes on Medtech - What if They Take Off?
- 2019 Global Perspective - Developed Markets
- 2019 Global Perspective - Emerging Markets
2. 2019 Medtech Market Predictions
3. Top Medtech Growth Opportunities in 2019
- Top Growth Opportunities for Medtech in 2019 - High Impact
- Top Growth Opportunities for Medtech in 2019 - Medium Impact
- Top Growth Opportunities for Medtech in 2019 - Limited Impact
4. 2018 Medtech Strategic Snapshot and the Resultant Themes for 2019
- 2018 Medtech Strategic Snapshot
- Key Market Snapshot - Global Cardiovascular Devices, 2018
- Key Market Snapshot - Global Orthopedic Devices, 2018
- Key Market Snapshot - Global Wound Care, 2018
- Key Market Snapshot - Global Endoscopy Devices, 2018
- 2018 Medtech Strategic Snapshot - By Major Ologies
- Top 5 Product Approvals That Will Shape Industry Strategy in 2019
- Medtech Challenges 2019 and Beyond
- Resulting Medtech Themes for 2019
5. Key Themes Impacting the Global Medtech Industry in 2019
- Incremental Impact of The Top Themes on Medtech - What if They Take Off?
- Impact of The Themes on Medtech - Focus on 2019
- Impact of The Themes on Medtech - Assumptions
- Impact of The Themes on Medtech - Discussion
6. Theme 1 - Patient Centricity
- Patient Centricity Overview - Decoding the New Possibilities
- Key Components of Patient Centricity and the Medtech Market Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Patient Safety Issues
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Smartphone-based Clinical Decision Support
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Healthcare Gamification
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Home Health and Disease Management
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Pediatric and Senior Care
- Patient Centricity - Strategic Imperatives and Critical Success Factors for Future Growth
7. Theme 2 - Tech Convergence
- Tech Convergence Overview - Decoding the New Possibilities
- 2018 Frost & Sullivan Technology Survey Results
- Impact of Emerging Technologies on Medtech
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Software as a Medical Device
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Virtual Assistants and AI-based Chatbots
- Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-based Imaging and Non-imaging Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - AI in Robotic Surgery
- Growth Opportunity 5 - AR/VR-enabled Surgical Navigation
- Tech Convergence - Strategic Imperatives and Critical Success Factors for Future Growth
8. Theme 3 - Data Monetization
- Healthcare Data Monetization in Medtech - Top Growth Areas
- Data Monetization Overview - Decoding the New Possibilities
- Top Data Monetization Business Models in Medtech and Related Monetization Strategies
- Regional Focus on Data Monetization Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Proactive Equipment Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Value-based Commercialization Models
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Data-driven Performance Improvement
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Chronic Disease Management
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Data Platforms for Streamlined Care Pathways
- Data Monetization - Strategic Imperatives and Critical Success Factors for Future Growth
9. Theme 4 - Non-traditional Participants in Medtech
- Non-traditional Participants in Medtech - Overview: Decoding the New Possibilities
- Ecosystem of Non-traditional Participants in Healthcare
- Key Areas of the Medical Device Ecosystem Currently Impacted by Non-traditional Participants
- Non-traditional Participants - A $3.85 Billion Opportunity for Medtech by 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Anywhere Access to Care
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Clinical Wearable Driven Medical Research
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Disease Adjacencies Management
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Hospital Efficiency Improvements
- Growth Opportunity 5 - GAFAM, Smart Homes and Medtech
- Nontraditional Participants in Medtech - Strategic Imperatives and Critical Success Factors for Future Growth
10. Regional Market Trends and Analysis - 2018
- Regional Analysis - US Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - Latin American Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - European (excluding UK) Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - UK Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - The Middle East Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - Indian Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - Chinese Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - Japanese Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - Australian Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - South Korean Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - ASEAN Medical Device Industry
- Regional Analysis - African Medical Device Industry
11. Competitive Analysis, 2018
- Top Medical Device M&A Deals in 2018
- Select Medical Device Startups to Watch in 2019
- Top Medtech Companies to Watch for in 2019
12. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities - High Impact
- Growth Opportunities - Medium Impact
- Growth Opportunities - Limited Impact
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
13. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
14. Appendix
- AI in Healthcare - Separating Reality from Hype
- Ranking of Growth Opportunities as High, Medium, and Low Impact (Methodology and Key Considerations)
- Regional Focus on Data Monetization Opportunities - Heat Map
- Top-20 Companies in the Medical Device Industry in 2017 and 2018 - Methodology and Key Considerations
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Ali Health
- Amazon
- IBM
- Medtronic
- Microsoft
- Olympus
- Philips
- Verily
