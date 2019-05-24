Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market 2019 - 2025 - By Type, Component, Industry, Region
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Banking as a Digital Platform Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
In 2018, the global Banking as a Digital Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Banking as a Digital Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Urban FT
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2 eBanking
Finastra
SAP
Temenos
FIS Global
Fiserv
Oracle
Innofis
Mobilearth
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking as a Digital Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking as a Digital Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
