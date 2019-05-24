RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market – 2019

Description:

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader's interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader. Unlike a barcode, the tag need not be within the line of sight of the reader, so it may be embedded in the tracked object. RFID is one method of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC).

This report focuses on the global RFID in Pharmaceuticals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RFID in Pharmaceuticals development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Impinj

Invengo Technology

IBM

Smartrac

Aucxis

Turck Korea

Datalogic

Unitech

HID Global

CCL Label

Xerox Corporation

Fieg Electronics

JADAK

Texas Instrument

TSL

CSL

GAO RFID

Alien Technology

Cipher Lab

Sense Technology

Chafon Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RFID Readers

RFID Tags

RFID Middleware

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Drug Manufacturer

Drug Wholesalers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 RFID Readers

1.4.3 RFID Tags

1.4.4 RFID Middleware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.5.3 Drug Manufacturer

1.5.4 Drug Wholesalers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Size

2.2 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players RFID in Pharmaceuticals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in RFID in Pharmaceuticals Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.2 Zebra Technologies

12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Introduction

12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in RFID in Pharmaceuticals Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Impinj

12.3.1 Impinj Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Introduction

12.3.4 Impinj Revenue in RFID in Pharmaceuticals Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Impinj Recent Development

12.4 Invengo Technology

12.4.1 Invengo Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Introduction

12.4.4 Invengo Technology Revenue in RFID in Pharmaceuticals Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Invengo Technology Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Introduction

Continued …

