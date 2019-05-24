Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data.
The Internet of Things is in its growing stage. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been a development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and data processing, reduction in cost of connected device . The concept of IoT has revolutionized the way organizations across industry verticals interact with their customers. IoT helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and optimizing business outcomes.
In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel Corporation
SAP SE
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
IBM
PTC Inc.
Google Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Amazon Web Services Inc
Bosch Software Innovation GmbH
General Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software solution
Platform
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Building And Home Automation
Smart Energy and Utilities
Smart Manufacturing
Connected Logistics
Smart Retail
Smart Mobility and Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
Continued………..
