Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

“Internet of Things (IoT) Networks - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data.

The Internet of Things is in its growing stage. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been a development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and data processing, reduction in cost of connected device . The concept of IoT has revolutionized the way organizations across industry verticals interact with their customers. IoT helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and optimizing business outcomes.

In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM

PTC Inc.

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Inc

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software solution

Platform

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Building And Home Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility and Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued………..



