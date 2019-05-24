Global Citizen Services AI Market to 2024: Analysis & Forecasts by Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities, and General Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citizen Services AI Market by Application (Traffic and Transportation Management, Healthcare, Public Safety, Utilities, and General Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Image Processing, and Face Recognition), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global citizen services AI market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.3% during the forecast period.



The potential of AI for citizen services is diverse. Technologies that are at an initial stage of development can now be utilized for various platforms, provided by the government. Moreover, these platforms will be digital by default with hyper-connectedness, allowing better prediction about upcoming issues and transparency of data.



AI analyzes citizen data based on big data that is being provided by citizens and other existing information leading to an automated system that works efficiently and is cost-efficient. However, the scientific community and public opinion highlight some critical issues that must be considered to prevent distorted effects in the application of these tools and technologies.



Major vendors in the citizen services AI market include ServiceNow (ServiceNow, Inc), Microsoft (Microsoft Corporation), IBM (IBM Corporation), Accenture (Accenture PLC), Amazon Web Services (Amazon Web Services, Inc.), Intel (Intel Corporation), Nvidia (NVIDIA Corporation), Addo (ADDO AI), Baidu (Baidu, Inc.) Alibaba (Alibaba Group Holding Limited), Tencent (Tencent), and Pegasystems (Pegasystems Inc).



The research report also studies the strategic alliances and acquisitions by global and local players in the citizen services AI market. These players have majorly adopted growth strategies, such as new product launch and product enhancement, to enhance their businesses in the citizen services AI market and cater to the needs of diverse end-users across regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Citizen Services AI Market

4.2 Market By Application, 2019 and 2024

4.3 Market By Technology, 2019 and 2024

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for IT Modernization

5.2.1.2 Integration of AI and Analytics With Citizen Services

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Automation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Among Government Organizations About New Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Citizen Services AI

5.2.3.2 Advent of New Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Issues With Organizations' Internal Processes

5.2.4.2 Lack of Expertise and Infrastructure Among End Users



6 Citizen Services AI Market By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traffic and Transportation Management

6.2.1 AI-Based Traffic and Transportation Management Increasingly Being Adopted By Government to Tackle Traffic Congestion Problems

6.3 Healthcare

6.3.1 Use of Pattern Recognition to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing A Condition is Another Area Where AI is Taking Grasp in Healthcare

6.4 Public Safety

6.4.1 AI has Become New Ally in Preventing and Detecting Crime for Public Safety Agencies By Predicting Outcomes Using Incoming Data

6.5 Utilities

6.5.1 Demand for AI-Based Utility Services Being Driven By Increasing Need for Effective and Optimum Utilization of City Infrastructure

6.6 General Services

6.6.1 Use of AI-Based General Public Services Being Driven By Reduced Cost of Administration and Rapid Access to Required Information



7 Citizen Services AI Market By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning

7.2.1 Use of Machine Learning for Making Predictions and Informed Decisions to Drive Its Growth

7.3 Natural Language Processing

7.3.1 Natural Language Processing Technology Gaining Importance for Its Help in Understanding Human Inputs and Suggesting and Predicting Outcomes

7.4 Image Processing

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Image Recognition Applications to Identify People, Places, and Objects

7.5 Face Recognition

7.5.1 Technology has Gained Traction Due to Its Applications in Field of Crime Detection and Identity Detection



8 Citizen Services AI Market By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for AI Citizen Services Solutions for Enhanced Support and Recommendation to Government Organizations

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Abundant Opportunities for Technological Advancement to Increase the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions and Services in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.1.1 Increasing Investments By Government Organizations to Drive the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions in the UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 Focus of Smaller Government Departments to Provide Enhanced Citizen Services Experience to Drive the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions in Germany

8.3.3 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives in the Government Organizations to Drive the Citizen Services AI Market in China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Growing Need to Efficiently Analyze Huge Amounts of Citizen Information Driving the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions in Japan

8.4.3 Singapore

8.4.3.1 Rising Focus on Citizen Services With the Required Skillset to Drive the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions in Singapore

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Increasing Number of Government Organizations Offering Their Citizen-Based Services Via Mobile and Web Applications in the KSA

8.5.2 United Arab Emirates

8.5.2.1 Growing Investment By the UAE Government in Applied AI Experiments for Delivering Public Services

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Huge Investments Into Government Sector to Promote Enhanced Citizen Services to Drive the Adoption of Citizen Services AI Solutions in Brazil

8.6.2 Rest of Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 New Product Launches

9.2.2 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Servicenow

10.2 Microsoft

10.3 IBM

10.4 Accenture

10.5 AWS

10.6 NVIDIA

10.7 Intel

10.8 Alibaba

10.9 Tencent

10.10 Pegasystems

10.11 ADDO

10.12 Baidu



