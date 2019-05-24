Food Waste Management Global Market 2019 By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Food Waste Management Market – 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Food Waste Management Market – 2019

Description:

The primary factors that drive the market are rise in global food waste, need for reducing greenhouse emissions, and increase in the usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed & fertilizers.

The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Food Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Waste Management market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Food Waste Management in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Waste Management in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Food Waste Management market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Waste Management market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

SUEZ

WASTE MANAGEMENT

REPUBLIC SERVICES

STERICYCLE

COVANTA HOLDING

REMONDIS

WASTE CONNECTIONS

CLEAN HARBORS

BIFFA GROUP

RUMPKE CONSOLIDATED

ADVANCED DISPOSABLE SERVICES

Market size by Product

Cereals

Dairy Products

Market size by End User

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Biofuels

Power Generation

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Waste Management Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Cereals

1.4.3 Dairy Products

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Animal Feed

1.5.3 Fertilizer

1.5.4 Biofuels

1.5.5 Power Generation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Waste Management Market Size

2.1.1 Global Food Waste Management Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Food Waste Management Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Food Waste Management Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Food Waste Management Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Food Waste Management Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Food Waste Management Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Food Waste Management Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Food Waste Management Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Food Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Food Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Food Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Food Waste Management Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Food Waste Management Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Food Waste Management Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Food Waste Management Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Food Waste Management Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food Waste Management Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

11.1.1 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.1.5 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Recent Development

11.2 SUEZ

11.2.1 SUEZ Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 SUEZ Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 SUEZ Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.2.5 SUEZ Recent Development

11.3 WASTE MANAGEMENT

11.3.1 WASTE MANAGEMENT Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 WASTE MANAGEMENT Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 WASTE MANAGEMENT Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.3.5 WASTE MANAGEMENT Recent Development

11.4 REPUBLIC SERVICES

11.4.1 REPUBLIC SERVICES Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 REPUBLIC SERVICES Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 REPUBLIC SERVICES Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.4.5 REPUBLIC SERVICES Recent Development

11.5 STERICYCLE

11.5.1 STERICYCLE Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 STERICYCLE Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 STERICYCLE Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.5.5 STERICYCLE Recent Development

11.6 COVANTA HOLDING

11.6.1 COVANTA HOLDING Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 COVANTA HOLDING Food Waste Management Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 COVANTA HOLDING Food Waste Management Products Offered

11.6.5 COVANTA HOLDING Recent Development

Continued …

