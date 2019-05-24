Food Waste Management Global Market 2019 By Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Food Waste Management Market - 2019" Research Report To Its Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Food Waste Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025
Description:
The primary factors that drive the market are rise in global food waste, need for reducing greenhouse emissions, and increase in the usage of organic waste for the production of animal feed & fertilizers.
The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Food Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Waste Management market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Food Waste Management in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Waste Management in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Food Waste Management market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Waste Management market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
SUEZ
WASTE MANAGEMENT
REPUBLIC SERVICES
STERICYCLE
COVANTA HOLDING
REMONDIS
WASTE CONNECTIONS
CLEAN HARBORS
BIFFA GROUP
RUMPKE CONSOLIDATED
ADVANCED DISPOSABLE SERVICES
Market size by Product
Cereals
Dairy Products
Market size by End User
Animal Feed
Fertilizer
Biofuels
Power Generation
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
