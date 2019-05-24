"Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Set to Grow To $48bn by 2024,’’ says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new pharma report Global Antibacterial Drugs Market 2019-2029: Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems and Others.

The demand for antibacterial drugs will continue as bacterial infections are among the most common diseases worldwide. However, strong efforts to restrict antibiotic prescribing in developed and emerging markets will not only reduce bacterial resistance but will also restrain growth. The development of novel therapies, on the other hand, will be driven by increased government investment and funding from other public bodies.



Download free report sample pages

The lead analyst of the report commented “As with other sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, future antibacterial drug development will be driven by innovation from small biopharmaceutical companies, Visiongain believes. Many of the most novel products in the development pipeline have come from small companies targeting new treatment pathways or mechanisms of action. Increased demand and funding from governments for new antibacterial drugs will benefit these small companies over the coming 10 years.”

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

Leading companies featured in the report include Adenium Biotech ApS, Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BioVersys AG, Eli Lilly. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer and other companies.

Related reports:

For more pharma reports, visit our website

Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987



About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.