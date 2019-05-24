Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Telematics Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Telematics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering and computer science. 
The global commercial telematics market is driven by increased market penetration of smart phones, lowered connectivity cost, availability of high speed internet technologies such as LTE, greater governmental mandate in terms of safety compliance mandates, road infrastructure constraints, and driver monitoring etc. 
In 2018, the global Telematics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
OCTO Telematics 
AirIQ 
Mix Telematics 
WEX 
Masternaut 
TomTom 
GeoTab 
AT&T 
Cisco Systems 
Google 
Systems and Technology 
LG Electronics 
Bosch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Automotive OEM 
After Market

Market segment by Application, split into 
Automotive 
Insurance 
Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Telematics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 


7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

List of Tables and Figures

