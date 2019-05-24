There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,301 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falconor the “Company”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

24 May 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2019 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$6.4 million at 31 March 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.   +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Davy (NOMAD, Euronext Growth Advisor & Joint Broker)
John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363
   
RBC (Joint Broker)  
Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland  +44 20 7653 4000
   
Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker)  
Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended 
31 March 2019
$’000 		Three months ended 
31 March 2018
$’000
     
Revenue    
Oil and natural gas revenue 2 1
  2 1
     
Expenses    
Exploration and evaluation expenses (41) (41)
Production and operating expenses (3) (4)
General and administrative expenses (459) (504)
Share based compensation (12) (59)
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (51) 62
  (566) (546)
     
Results from operating activities (564) (545)
     
Fair value (loss) - outstanding warrant (467) (56)
     
Finance income 43 6
Finance expense (57) (60)
Net finance expense (14) (54)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,045) (655)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:    
     
Equity holders of the company (1,044) (655)
Non-controlling interests   (1) -
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,045) (655)
 
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:
     
Basic and diluted ($0.001) ($0.001)


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

  At 31 March
2019
$’000 		At 31 December
2018
$’000
     
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Exploration and evaluation assets 39,707 39,705
Property, plant and equipment 2 2
Trade and other receivables 31 31
Restricted cash 2,248 2,294
  41,988 42,032
     
Current assets    
Cash and cash on deposit 6,438 6,967
Trade and other receivables 208 100
  6,646 7,067
     
Total assets 48,634 49,099
     
Equity and liabilities    
     
Equity attributable to owners of the parent    
Share capital 383,737 383,737
Contributed surplus 45,075 45,063
Retained deficit (392,648) (391,604)
  36,164 37,196
Non-controlling interests 699 700
Total equity 36,863 37,896
     
Liabilities     
Non-current liabilities    
Decommissioning provision 10,160 10,102
  10,160 10,102
     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 665 622
Derivative financial liabilities 946 479
  1,611 1,101
Total liabilities 11,771 11,203
     
Total equity and liabilities 48,634 49,099


INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended 31 March
  2019
$’000 		2018
$’000
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net loss for the period (1,045) (655)
Adjustments for:    
Share based compensation 12 59
Fair value loss - outstanding warrant 467 56
Net finance expense 14 54
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (51) (62)
Change in non-cash working capital:    
Trade and other receivables (108) (87)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 140 90
Net cash used in operating activities (571) (545)
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Interest received 35 6
Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables - 3,028
Exploration and evaluation assets (2) -
Net cash generated by investing activities 33 3,034
     
Change in cash and cash equivalents (538) 2,489
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 9 (1)
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,967 2,967
     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,438 5,455

 

 

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

 

  31 March 
2019 		31 December
2018
  $’000 $’000
     
Cash and cash equivalents 6,438 6,967
Cash on deposit - -
     
  6,438 6,967


All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Such information may include, but is not limited to comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, expected contributions of the partners, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri & Kyalla shale plays, the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality and the awarding of an exploration license in South Africa. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

