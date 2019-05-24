Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Filing of Interim Financial Statements

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon” or the “Company”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

24 May 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, Euronext Growth: FAC) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2019 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com .

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$6.4 million at 31 March 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).

Continued focus on cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.





CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Davy (NOMAD, Euronext Growth Advisor & Joint Broker) John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363 RBC (Joint Broker) Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000 Cenkos Securities plc (Joint Broker) Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

/EIN News/ --



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

31 March 2019

$’000 Three months ended

31 March 2018

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 2 1 2 1 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (41) (41) Production and operating expenses (3) (4) General and administrative expenses (459) (504) Share based compensation (12) (59) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (51) 62 (566) (546) Results from operating activities (564) (545) Fair value (loss) - outstanding warrant (467) (56) Finance income 43 6 Finance expense (57) (60) Net finance expense (14) (54) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,045) (655) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (1,044) (655) Non-controlling interests (1) - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,045) (655) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted ($0.001) ($0.001)





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 31 March

2019

$’000 At 31 December

2018

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 39,707 39,705 Property, plant and equipment 2 2 Trade and other receivables 31 31 Restricted cash 2,248 2,294 41,988 42,032 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 6,438 6,967 Trade and other receivables 208 100 6,646 7,067 Total assets 48,634 49,099 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 383,737 383,737 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,063 Retained deficit (392,648) (391,604) 36,164 37,196 Non-controlling interests 699 700 Total equity 36,863 37,896 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,160 10,102 10,160 10,102 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 665 622 Derivative financial liabilities 946 479 1,611 1,101 Total liabilities 11,771 11,203 Total equity and liabilities 48,634 49,099





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 31 March 2019

$’000 2018

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,045) (655) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 12 59 Fair value loss - outstanding warrant 467 56 Net finance expense 14 54 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (51) (62) Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (108) (87) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 140 90 Net cash used in operating activities (571) (545) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 35 6 Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables - 3,028 Exploration and evaluation assets (2) - Net cash generated by investing activities 33 3,034 Change in cash and cash equivalents (538) 2,489 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 9 (1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,967 2,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,438 5,455

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

31 March

2019 31 December

2018 $’000 $’000 Cash and cash equivalents 6,438 6,967 Cash on deposit - - 6,438 6,967





All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Such information may include, but is not limited to comments made with respect to the type, number, schedule, stimulating, testing and objectives of the wells to be drilled in the Beetaloo basin Australia, expected contributions of the partners, the prospectivity of the Middle Velkerri & Kyalla shale plays, the prospect of the exploration programme being brought to commerciality and the awarding of an exploration license in South Africa. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.