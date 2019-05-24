Future Electronics Now Carries Microchip’s New PolarFire FPGA Imaging and Video Kit

Future Electronics

Future Electronics now offers its customers Microchip’s new PolarFire FPGA imaging and video kit.

POINTE CLAIRE, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Electronics , a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Microchip's new PolarFire FPGA imaging and video development kit.The new PolarFire FPGA imaging and video solution from Microchip Technology Inc. delivers the high-performance computing, memory and connectivity resources that today's designers require for a wide variety of imaging and video applications."Our PolarFire imaging and video offering serves as a one-stop solution to enable the evaluation of multiple imaging protocols and the development of high-resolution image and video processing applications in thermal, power and space constrained environments," said Shakeel Peera, vice president of marketing for the FPGA business unit at Microchip's Microsemi subsidiary.PolarFire FPGAs achieve high-resolution imaging with rich, vivid detail capabilities that support resolution as high as 4K in small, low-power form factors. These FPGAs are ideal for mid-bandwidth (4K/2K) imaging/video applications due to their rich memory and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) resources in addition to offering up to 50 percent lower power than competing Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM)-based devices.The PolarFire imaging and video solution includes dedicated hardware to enable evaluation of multiple imaging and video protocols on PolarFire FPGAs. The development kit, optimized intellectual property suite, sample reference designs, demonstration designs and collateral are also included as part of the solution's complete ecosystem, along with a free one-year gold license to the Libero® SoC Design Suite, Microchip's comprehensive development tool."The kit will also enable a flexible development platform that's easy to test and design, especially when developing custom intellectual property for applications like stereo video, which have scarce customizable development platforms today," Peera said.To learn more about Microchip's cost-optimized PolarFire FPGAs, and to order from the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFUTURE ELECTRONICS514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com###



