Commodity Plastics Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Commodity Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Commodity Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

Exxon Mobil

China Petrochemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

LG Chem

SABIC

Royal DSM

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics

Borealis

INEOS

National Petrochemical Company

NOVA Chemicals

Versalis

Reliance Industries Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PP

PE

PVC

PS

PET

HDPE

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotives

Electronics

Medical Supplies

Textiles

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Commodity Plastics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commodity Plastics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Commodity Plastics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Commodity Plastics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Commodity Plastics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Commodity Plastics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commodity Plastics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

