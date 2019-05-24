Commodity Plastics Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Commodity Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Commodity Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DuPont
BASF
Sumitomo Chemical
Exxon Mobil
China Petrochemical Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
LG Chem
SABIC
Royal DSM
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Formosa Plastics
Borealis
INEOS
National Petrochemical Company
NOVA Chemicals
Versalis
Reliance Industries Limited
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PP
PE
PVC
PS
PET
HDPE
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Automotives
Electronics
Medical Supplies
Textiles
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Commodity Plastics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commodity Plastics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Commodity Plastics in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Commodity Plastics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Commodity Plastics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Commodity Plastics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commodity Plastics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Commodity Plastics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Commodity Plastics Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Commodity Plastics by Country
6 Europe Commodity Plastics by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Commodity Plastics by Country
8 South America Commodity Plastics by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Commodity Plastics by Countries
10 Global Commodity Plastics Market Segment by Type
11 Global Commodity Plastics Market Segment by Application
12 Commodity Plastics Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
