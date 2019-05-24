Global Cycling Helmet Market 2019 Analysis, Trend, Growth, Size, Consumption, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
“Cycling Helmet - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cycling Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cycling Helmet - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.
A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head.
Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.
The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2017 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.
The global Cycling Helmet market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cycling Helmet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Cycling Helmet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cycling Helmet in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cycling Helmet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cycling Helmet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
