Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cycling Helmet Market 2019 Analysis, Trend, Growth, Size, Consumption, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

“Cycling Helmet - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cycling Helmet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cycling Helmet - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life. 
A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head. 
Shells of Cycling Helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts. 
The classification of MTB Helmets, Road Helmets and Sport Helmets, and the proportion of MTB Helmets in 2017 is about 46.01%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. 
Cycling Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Cycling Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%. 
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%. 
The global Cycling Helmet market is valued at 780 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cycling Helmet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Get  Free Sample Report of Cycling Helmet Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340175-global-cycling-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

This report studies the global market size of Cycling Helmet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cycling Helmet in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Cycling Helmet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cycling Helmet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Vista Outdoor 
Dorel 
Specialized 
Trek Bicycle 
Merida 
Giant 
Mavic 
Scott Sports 
KASK 
MET 
OGK KABUTO 
Uvex 
POC 
Urge 
Orbea 
GUB 
LAS helmets 
Strategic Sports 
One Industries 
Limar 
Fox Racing 
ABUS 
Lazer 
Louis Garneau 
Moon Helmet 
Locatelli Spa 
Rudy Project 
Shenghong Sports 
HardnutZ 
SenHai Sports Goods

 Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3340175-global-cycling-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product 
MTB Helmets 
Road Helmets 
Sport Helmets 
Market size by End User 
Commuter & Recreation 
Sport Games

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage 

2 Executive Summary 

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers 

4 Breakdown Data by Product 

5 Breakdown Data by End User 

6 North America 

7 Europe 

8 Asia Pacific 

9 Central & South America 

10 Middle East and Africa 

11 Company Profiles 

12 Future Forecast 

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 


Continued………................

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Global Hook Toggle Clamps market Strategic Employment,Economy,Prominent Players Analysis with Global Trends and Traders
IoT in Healthcare Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024
View All Stories From This Author