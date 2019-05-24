IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the awareness among the people toward the harmful impact of e-waste generated, need for data security to protect confidential data, and the growing number of initiatives taken by various governments to implement effective IT asset disposition processes to safeguard the environment.

Mobile devices asset type market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM

ARROW ELECTRONICS

DELL

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS

IRON MOUNTAIN

APTO SOLUTION

TBS INDUSTRIES

ITRENEW

TES-AMM (SINGAPORE) PTE

LIFESPAN INTERNATIONAL

CLOUDBLUE TECHNOLOGIES

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

Market segment by Application, split into

Education Authorities

The Medical Industry

Aerospace Defense

Public Sector, Government Offices

Manufacturing

Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 De-Manufacturing and Recycling

1.4.3 Remarketing and Value Recovery

1.4.4 Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education Authorities

1.5.3 The Medical Industry

1.5.4 Aerospace Defense

1.5.5 Public Sector, Government Offices

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Entertainment

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size

2.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size by Application

……Continued

