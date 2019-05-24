Retail Thought-leader, The Lead, Names Shopin Moonshot Of The Year 2019

Hot on the heels of stealing the limelight at GDS Summit, Shopin is awarded “Moonshot of the year” in The Lead’s authoritative “The Leading 100.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopin continues to make strides across the world of retail post the recent release of R.I.D.E. (the Retail Intelligence Data Engine- a patent-protected “Bloomberg Terminal” for retail, powered by over 3.5BN purchase data transactions, 30MM SKU cooccurrences, 6.4MM products and tracking 71,000 fashion brands).

Recently the team returned triumphant from GDS Summit with several of Fortune 100 retailers ranking Shopin either 9 or 10 out of 10 for R.I.D.E. and the vision of a universal shopper profile for retail powered by proprietary visual artificial intelligence, NLP and decentralization technologies.

Today, The Lead, a highly regarded retail research firm, announced The Leading 100 list of break-out tech startups innovating across the fashion and retail industry in collaboration with renowned The Robin Report. Amongst the prestigious honorees, Shopin was listed as “Moonshot of the Year 2019”.

Noah Gellman, CEO and founder of The Lead, elaborates: “Moonshot of The Year is reserved for the early stage company that we believe will be the highest growth company with the most impact across the industry.”

Eran Eyal, CEO and founder of Shopin, confides “We are absolutely blown away. At Shopin, our goal is to ensure that timeless brands stay timeless. We have looked to the rich tapestry and legacy of retail for guidance, and to the innovative leaders of ecomm for inspiration to scale in order to bring these worlds into harmony in a retail renaissance. Ultimately, we are a small and humble team, dedicated to working tirelessly and are unreasonably relentless to achieve these goals... but it is impossible without the support and guidance of people like The Lead, The Robin Report and the industry to help cocreate this vision.”

About Shopin:

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary artificial intelligence tools, which delivers shoppers the most personal experience in every site and app, as well as in store, by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchase data.

When shoppers own the best of their data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens.

Recently Shopin launched the Retail Intelligence Data Engine which leverages more than 3.5 billion purchase data transactions, 30 million SKU connections and 71,000 brands, to democratize and decentralize the forecasting and recommendation power of ecomm giants to the rest of the retail economy.

Shopin is the winner of BTC Miami (North American Bitcoin Conference), CoinAgenda Global and Bitcoinference 2018.

Our mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized Amazon-like model through our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach. We are driven to ensure that timeless brands have the opportunity and tools to remain timeless.

About the Lead:

The Lead bridges the fashion and retail industry with the global Silicon Valley, empowering the fashion business’ transition to digital centricity. In partnership with industry leaders, The Lead conducts research, produces a quarterly publication and holds a series of events centered on emerging technology, and its adoption, across the fashion-retail-commerce value chain. Analysts including Awais Khan (Leader in the Venture Capital Practice at KPMG & former chair of the AlwaysOn Private Company Selection Committee) track the emerging technology companies innovating at the intersection of these two industries. The Lead produces two annual lists that the fashion brand and retail community must know: The Leading 100 (B2B startups across the value chain) & The Foremost 50 (D2C digital native brands). Digital transformation in the fashion-retail-commerce space is a macro trend gaining in velocity. Our work is to reveal what is coming next and to help our community get ahead of it.

