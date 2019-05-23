Outskirts Press Announces the Release of My Dog Is More Enlightened Than I Am by Maureen Scanlon

New non-fiction book encourages readers to take cues from their pets to find greater peace and balance in their lives

/EIN News/ -- DENVER and PHOENIX, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a stressful world out there! Life coach Maureen Scanlon knows people are struggling…and in her new book, My Dog Is More Enlightened Than I Am, she encourages them to follow the lead of the sweet, simple animals in their lives who love them unconditionally. The self-help book has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.



Most people go through their daily routines oblivious to the beauty of life and others around them—oblivious of the impact they have on the world. And they miss out on so much. Author Maureen Scanlon asks: Why not consider patterning ourselves after our pets? These beautiful furry creatures are fully connected to their highest selves—fully connected to the present moment—while giving unconditional love to those who cherish and care for them. By taking our lead from the animals in our lives, we learn how to live our best and fullest lives as well!

outskirtspress.com/MyDogIsMoreEnlightenedThanIAm

At 128 pages, My Dog Is More Enlightened Than I Am is available online through Outskirts Press . It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.

ISBN: 978-1-9772-1053-1 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00

About the Author: Maureen Scanlon is the founder and CEO of Maureen Scanlon Life Coaching. She is a relationship expert, motivational speaker, positive change integrator and spiritual coach who has successfully helped many people, from experienced professionals to young adults, make positive changes to overcome past experiences and negative thinking. When Maureen is not working to change the world, you can find her at home in Mesa, Arizona, with her husband, Dennis, and her furry babies, Jade and Brodie. She is also the mother of three adult children and grandmother to three grandchildren whom she adores.

