50 Below Sports & Entertainment and the Winnipeg Ice Select Paciolan

The Winnipeg ICE become the 17th CHL team to choose the Paciolan platform

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, a leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions has entered into a relationship with 50 Below Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Winnipeg ICE Western Hockey League franchise. Paciolan will provide a comprehensive solution for ticketing, access control and email marketing across the organization’s portfolio of franchises and hockey development academies.

"50 Below Sports & Entertainment is excited to join Paciolan’s community of franchises and facilities in the WHL,” said Matt Cockell, President & General Manager of the Winnipeg ICE. “We need a partner that understands the breadth and complexity of our business and shares our vision of a bright future for hockey and entertainment in Winnipeg. Paciolan will allow us to focus on our customers and provide greater flexibility and options for ticket purchases.”

ICE fans will enjoy an easy-to-use mobile ticketing experience including the option to scan their phones upon entry rather than using more traditional forms of tickets. Fans will be able to manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. This partnership will also introduce options for patrons to purchase ticket insurance and will provide ICE staff with mPac, Paciolan’s new mobile reporting app.

The ICE will play at the Wayne Fleming Arena on the campus of the University of Manitoba for the next two seasons while construction is underway at 50 Below Sports & Entertainment’s new state-of-the-art event centre in South Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg ICE is the 17th Canadian Hockey League team to adopt the Paciolan platform in the last four years. Paciolan now supports 17 teams in the CHL and eight in the Western Hockey League alone, making the company the foremost provider of ticketing technology services to both leagues.

“We could not be more excited about working with the ICE and 50 Below Sports & Entertainment. This relationship affirms Paciolan’s commitment to expanding our presence in the Canadian Hockey League,” said Kim Damron, Paciolan’s President and CEO. “We truly value partners like the ownership of 50 Below Sports and Entertainment. They appreciate the power of technology and its role in their organization’s expansion beyond traditional events and into academies, camps and concerts.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, more than 125 college athletic programs, 75 performing arts venues and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .

About 50 Below Sports & Entertainment

50 Below Sports & Entertainment are the owners of the most comprehensive hockey education and development organization in Western Canada, comprising of The Winnipeg ICE of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Winnipeg Blues of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) and The Rink Training Centre (therink.ca), Testify Performance, and Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL). The Winnipeg ICE open WHL 2019-2020 at the Wayne Fleming Arena in September 2019. Season Seat Memberships can be purchased, pending availability at https://winnipegice.ca/ .

Media Contacts: Craig Ricks Anne Partee Sr. Vice President of Marketing Director of Corporate Marketing Paciolan Paciolan 949.823.1636 (O) 949.823.1664 (O)







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.