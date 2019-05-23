COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- August 03, 2018
- FDA Publish Date:
- May 23, 2019
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages Snack Food Item
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason
Food & Beverage Safety, Potential or Undeclared Allergen, Eggs
- Company Name:
- Hostess Brands, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Cookies 'n Creme Brownies
Company Announcement
Kansas City, MO – Hostess Brands, LLC has become aware that the "Contains" statement on Hostess® Cookies 'n Crème Brownies does not list "egg" as an allergen. Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies "egg" as an ingredient, the "Contains" statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products, does not include "egg". As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following Cookies 'n Crème Brownies:
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FSH
|20888109113579
|F052123000 F061123000 F071623000 F072323000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FZN
|30888109213573
|F052123000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FSH
|20888109012025
|F052123000 F061123000 F071623000 F072323000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FZN
|30888109022021
|F052123000 F071623000
No other varieties of Hostess® Brownies are affected.
No reports of injury or illness have been reported to date. Only those consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are potentially at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products. Anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.
For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.