Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Closing of $300 Million 7.750% Senior Notes Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced that it has completed its previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada.



This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The offering is being made exclusively to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to Gran Tierra’s expectations regarding the use of proceeds of the proposed offering. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Gran Tierra’s results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Gran Tierra and its business can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Gran Tierra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by applicable law, Gran Tierra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.