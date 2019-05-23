MERGER ALERT – CRAY, ISCA/ISCB, and ISRL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

Merger Announcement: May 17, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, Cray shareholders will receive $35.00 for each Cray share they own.

To learn more about the CRAY investigation and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/CRAY-Info-Request-Form-ma-7555

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQGM: ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB)

Merger Announcement: May 22, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the shareholders of International Speedway (other than certain controlling shareholders of International Speedway and certain related entities) will receive $45.00 per share of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock they own.

To learn more about the ISCA/ISCB investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/international-speedway-corporation

Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRL)

Merger Announcement: May 20, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the holders of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock will receive US $121.40 per share in cash, other than (i) the shares owned by NHL or IOC, (ii) the shares held by Isramco as treasury stock and (iii) the shares in respect of which appraisal rights have been properly and validly exercised under Delaware law.

To learn more about the ISRL investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/isramco-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



