MERGER ALERT – PDOB and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Presidio Bank (OTC: PDOB)

Merger Announcement: May 16, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, shareholders of Presidio will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock in exchange for each share of Presidio common stock they own.

To learn more about the PDOB investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/presidio-bank

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC)

Merger Announcement: March 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the transaction, WABCO shareholders will receive $136.50 per share in a merger with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

To learn more about the WBC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wabco-holdings-inc .

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



