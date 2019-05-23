Verizon offers unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by the Missouri tornadoes

Verizon Foundation makes $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Jefferson City

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by violent tornadoes in the Midwest, Verizon is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Beginning Friday, May 24 through May 30, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in parts of Central and Southwest Missouri - including hard hit Jefferson City - impacted by the tornadoes. In addition, to help with relief efforts, Verizon is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Jefferson City.



“Mother Nature has been relentless in the Midwest and Southern Plains devastating communities and disrupting the lives of thousands," said Kevin Zavaglia, East Area president for Verizon. "We are doing what we can to help those most impacted.”

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code. In addition, customers can support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma by texting the word DISASTER to 501501.

Beginning May 24th, customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ .

