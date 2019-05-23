AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you own shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to May 22, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Avon Products, Inc. (“Avon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Natura &Co (“Natura”). As part of this transaction, a new Brazilian holding company, Natura Holding S.A., has been created. Based upon the fixed exchange ratio of 0.300 Natura Holding shares for each share of Avon common stock, Natura &Co's shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company, while Avon common shareholders will own approximately 24%. Avon shareholders will have the option to receive ADRs traded on the NYSE or shares listed on B3.

If you own common stock of Avon and purchased any shares before May 16, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com



