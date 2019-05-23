Lundin Mining Announces Sale of Interest in Kokkola Cobalt Refinery

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Freeport Cobalt, the Company’s joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its cobalt refinery in Kokkola, Finland and related cobalt cathode precursor business to Umicore for cash consideration of approximately US$150 million, plus working capital at the time of close (the “Transaction”). Lundin Mining is entitled to receive 30 percent of the proceeds of the Transaction. The joint venture will retain Freeport Cobalt’s fine powders, chemicals, catalyst, ceramics and pigments businesses.



The Transaction is subject to the completion of the separation of Freeport Cobalt, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close by year-end 2019.

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

