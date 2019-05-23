Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2019 Global Consumer Conference

PHOENIX, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Brad Lukow, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2019 Global Consumer Conference in Paris. The presentation will begin at 8:00 AM CEST (2:00 AM EDT) on June 12, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.sprouts.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Susannah Livingston Diego Romero (602) 682-1584 (602) 682-3173 susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.