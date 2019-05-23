Avon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Avon Products, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – AVP

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Avon Products, Inc. (“Avon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVP) to Natura &Co (“Natura”) is fair to Avon shareholders.



If you are an Avon shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Avon Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Avon merger investigation concerns whether Avon and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Avon shareholders; (2) determine whether Natura is underpaying for Avon; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Avon shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Avon shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/avon-products-inc-avp-natura-merger-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.