25th Anniversary Gala Unites the Community and Raises Nearly $1.5 million for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

A celebration of milestones and the promising future of research and patient programs

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sold-out Gala for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, which took place at Vaughan’s Universal Eventspace on May 16, raised nearly $1.5 million to advance much-needed research and patient programs thanks to the philanthropic efforts of over 900 attendees.



Mimi Greenspoon, Ronda Taylor and Tammy Seigel (Gala Chairs)



Crystal Goomansingh (host) with Mina Mawani (President & CEO, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada)



Jami and Jade Poole (share their story)



Michael Thompson, Sue Woodcock, Michelle Thompson, Beverley Thompson and Peter Eliopoulos



Alan and Julie Spergel



Michael Bolton performs



Michael Bolton performs



Mina Mawani, Cydney and Don Lebovitz, Marilyn Finkelstein, David and Gary Finkelstein



Bernie & Tona Abrams with Michael Bolton



The Andlauer family





/EIN News/ -- “The evening was a testament to how far we have come, and the support shown by donors and volunteers echoed the spirit, energy and hope that brought our Toronto gala to life 25 years ago,” said Mina Mawani, President and CEO, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. “We’re forever grateful for the ongoing commitment of our community as they’ve played an instrumental role in getting us to where we are today.”

The Toronto Gala since its inception has contributed over $17.5 million towards critical research. Through the funding of unique projects, we are able to fulfill our promise of improving the quality of life of those affected by Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis – and continuing our search for the cures.

The evening, which culminated with a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bolton, celebrated Marilyn Finkelstein and Don Lebovitz, the recipients of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Driven by her family’s connection to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, Marilyn Finkelstein founded Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in 1974 with her late husband Albert. Their determination to find a cure for these inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) has enabled the organization to be one of the top two health charity funders of Crohn’s and colitis research in the world, investing over $122 million to date.

Since the inception of the organization, Don Lebovitz has played a key role in driving Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s success. During his tenure as president, he developed critical fundraising initiatives that enabled investments in research and patient programs. Today, he continues to provide support through an advisory capacity.

Aligned with its mission statement, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada proudly invests the evening’s proceeds into a range of research projects focused on advancing discovery and improving lives as well as patient programs. From supporting projects that investigate triggers for the disease to the evolution of patient care, the organization acts as a driving force for projects laying the groundwork for a promising future. To learn more, visit crohnsandcolitis.ca/torontogala .

About Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of everyone impacted by inflammatory bowel disease. We are the world’s second largest health charity funder of Crohn’s and colitis research, and our patient programs and advocacy efforts support the people affected by these chronic autoimmune diseases, which cause the body to attack healthy tissue, leading to the inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract.

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Angie Specic

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

416-920-5035 x210

aspecic@crohnsandcolitis.ca

