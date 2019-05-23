Laurentian Bank Financial Group chooses green energy with Bullfrog Power

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) is pleased to announce that it has chosen 100 per cent renewable electricity for its corporate office locations in Toronto and Montreal through an agreement with Bullfrog Power, Canada’s leading green energy provider.



/EIN News/ -- By supporting green energy with Bullfrog Power, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is reducing its environmental footprint and helping to green Canada’s energy systems.

“Our relationship with Bullfrog Power began in 2015. These days, we all must do our part to adopt greener policies and practices – at home and in our workplace. By extending this agreement to bullfrogpower our corporate office locations, we are doing just that. It’s also a way for us to demonstrate our commitment to the environment and our affinity with eco-conscious consumers and employees,” said François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Through the agreement, Bullfrog Power injects 100 per cent green electricity into the grid to match the amount of conventional power used at Laurentian Bank Financial Group’s two corporate office locations. Bullfrog’s green electricity comes from a blend of wind and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities.

“By expanding its commitment to renewable energy, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is helping to reduce our dependence on polluting forms of energy and transition Canada to renewable energy sources,” said Sean Drygas, President, Bullfrog Power. “We applaud their environmental leadership, a clear demonstration of their commitment to the communities they serve.”

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the "Bank").

With more than 3,500 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its retail, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

About Bullfrog Power, a Spark Power company

Bullfrog Power, Canada’s leading green energy provider, offers renewable energy solutions that enable individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact, support the development of green energy projects in Canada and help create a cleaner, healthier world. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Thousands of individuals and businesses in Canada are doing their part to address climate change and air pollution by choosing green energy with Bullfrog Power. Sign up easily, quickly and affordably at bullfrogpower.com .

Information:

Hélène Soulard, Assistant Vice President, Communications

Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Phone: 514 284-4500, ext. 40015

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca

Suha Jethalal, Head of Marketing

Bullfrog Power

Phone: 416 360-3464, ext. 240

Suha.jethalal@bullfrogpower.com



