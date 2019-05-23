ZVTK – Zevotek Engages Research Analyst To Cover Company – Report Anticipated Next Week

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Zevotek, Inc. (USOTC: ZVTK) (“ZVTK”) recently disclosed a proprietary, first-to-market software as a service (SaaS) the company has had in the works for over a year. Yesterday, ZVTK published an online presentation to introduce its SaaS solution developed by DALOS specifically targeting a $435 million segment of an overall $85 billion market. The company also recently completed an asset purchase agreement with Blankki Products, Inc. expanding ZVTK's high tech asset portfolio to encompass a collective $126 billion in market opportunities. Now that the company has gone public with its high-tech asset portfolio and business strategy, management has engaged an independent research analyst to publish a report on the company’s overall market position and prospective value. The report is anticipated to be published before the end of next week.



/EIN News/ -- About the Company

Zevotek, Inc., seeks investment opportunities in startups to provide funding, in addition to strategic business development assistance to include supplier & vendor management, software development, marketing, management and research & development. Zevotek will catalyze the growth of Market Disruptive & Game Changing Business in the IOT, Business Automation, Data Processing, Business Analytics & Connected Healthcare sectors.

For further information visit our website at www.zevotek.io.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Forward-looking statements in this release with respect to Zevotek, Inc.'s business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as matters of timing and the prospective terms of the transaction described, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond Zevotek, Inc's control with respect to market acceptance of their services, whether financing will be available, the plans for Zevotek, Inc. to provide business development services as well as certain other risk factors which are and may be detailed from time to time in Zevotek, Inc.'s filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases 'may,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'indicate,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'if,' 'will,' 'should' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Zevotek, Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Zevotek, Inc. does not undertake, and Zevotek, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Zevotek, Inc.

Jeffrey R. Carlson

info@zevotek.io

(800) 906-9040



Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.