Great Plains Communications Welcomes Josephine Bernson as Chief Revenue Officer

Bernson brings over fourteen years of sales and operations strategy experience and an outstanding record of achieving revenue growth to this growing Midwestern communications provider.

/EIN News/ -- Blair, Nebraska, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications, the largest independent telecommunications provider in the state of Nebraska, has added Josephine Bernson to their team in the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Bernson will be responsible for driving revenue generation efforts and identifying growth opportunities for the enterprise and wholesale divisions of the company. Within this role, she will lead and develop sales, marketing, customer experience, and product development strategies to position the company for maximum revenue generation as they continue to grow their network and client base.

A senior-level global sales and marketing leader with 14 years of experience, Josephine is a highly accomplished sales and operations strategist with an outstanding record of achieving revenue growth for entities ranging from startup to global Fortune 500 telecommunications companies including Conterra, Spirit Communications, and Level 3.



Todd Foje, the CEO, Great Plains Communications, said, “Josephine’s experience and proven track record of leading teams and driving increased revenue and opportunity in the industry is very impressive. As we continue to grow and expand our 9,500-mile fiber network, Josephine will be key in identifying new enterprise and wholesale opportunities to support that growth, while ensuring we have the optimum technology products to help us achieve our goals and the goals of our clients.”

“I am honored to be joining this solid organization with such a talented team of professionals, and over a century of experience delivering fiber solutions to both enterprise and wholesale customers,” Bernson stated. “There is a great opportunity for growth in the markets that Great Plains is currently serving, especially the greater Omaha area. I am confident we will be able to capture more revenue in this and other key markets while identifying promising network growth opportunities where bandwidth demand is not currently being met. I am ready to hit the ground running.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. The company provides over 90 communities across the state with high-speed Internet, cable television, and voice services. Business solutions range from traditional and cloud-based voice and data products to installation and support of large business networks with scalable Internet and Ethernet solutions.

At the core of its service offering is an extensive 9,500-mile regional fiber network including over 400 fiber miles in the Omaha Metro area. The network extends beyond Nebraska into Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming offering community access rings, last-mile, and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by their 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. The company is financially strong with over a century of experience providing reliable and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com

