Gainsight Unveils the Customer Cloud, the Future of Customer Success Technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gainsight® launched the Customer Cloud —a first-of-its-kind solution for subscription businesses looking to adopt a customer-centric philosophy that enables them to retain customers while also driving company growth post-sale. According to the 2018 Subscription Economy Index report, subscription companies are growing five times faster than S&P and retail sales. The Gainsight Customer Cloud caters to these businesses by combining the company’s Customer Success and Product Experience products with three new product innovations to offer a powerful set of solutions for businesses to optimize their subscription strategies through technology.

“With the maturity of cloud technology and the subscription economy, customer expectations have drastically changed. Companies are struggling to leverage existing tools to satisfy the increasing demands of their customers and deliver true outcomes at scale,” said Nick Metha, Chief Executive Officer of Gainsight. “We believe the Customer Cloud not only fills an existing gap in most companies’ toolset but also shapes the future of customer success - allowing businesses to drive sustainable growth by strengthening long-term customer relationships over time.”

Introducing The Customer Cloud

The Customer Cloud is a suite of products designed to drive an exceptional post-sale experience. While each product offers a strong value proposition on its own, they are even more powerful when used together, providing companies with everything they need to turn their customers into their biggest growth engine. The five products that make up the Customer Cloud include:

NEW - Gainsight CDP (Customer Data Platform): Captures, transforms and analyzes a wide breadth of customer data and signals that are typically fragmented across disparate systems. It also enables IT leaders to model the complex nature of B2B subscription customer relationships and provide a single source of customer truth across their organization. Click here to learn more.





Captures, transforms and analyzes a wide breadth of customer data and signals that are typically fragmented across disparate systems. It also enables IT leaders to model the complex nature of B2B subscription customer relationships and provide a single source of customer truth across their organization. Click here to learn more. NEW - Gainsight CX (Customer Experience): Enables customer experience professionals to capture customer feedback, analyze signals beyond just survey data, close the loop with respondents, and uncover insights to proactively ensure customers have an exceptional experience. Click here to learn more.





Enables customer experience professionals to capture customer feedback, analyze signals beyond just survey data, close the loop with respondents, and uncover insights to proactively ensure customers have an exceptional experience. Click here to learn more. Gainsight PX (Product Experience): Pairs deep SaaS product analytics with personalized in-app engagements to enable product leaders to deliver exceptional user experiences, continuously improve their offerings, and drive adoption of their most valuable features. Click here to learn more.





Pairs deep SaaS product analytics with personalized in-app engagements to enable product leaders to deliver exceptional user experiences, continuously improve their offerings, and drive adoption of their most valuable features. Click here to learn more. Gainsight CS (Customer Success): Enables companies to measure customer health across many dimensions, orchestrate the post-sale customer journey, and rally everyone in the company around driving the business outcomes that customers demand. Click here to learn more.





Enables companies to measure customer health across many dimensions, orchestrate the post-sale customer journey, and rally everyone in the company around driving the business outcomes that customers demand. Click here to learn more. NEW - Gainsight RO (Revenue Optimization): Helps sales teams drive account renewals and expansion at scale. Predictive analytics identify a customer’s likelihood to renew and ripeness for expansion, while playbooks enable sales teams to streamline the renewal process and drive consistent and effective upsell and cross-sell motions. Click here to learn more.

Extending the Power of the Customer Cloud

To extend the power of the Gainsight CDP, and more easily connect to other Enterprise systems, Gainsight is building a data ecosystem by partnering with strategic technology partners today and in the future.

Integrations : Certified partners and integrations including Tableau, Anaplan, G2, and FinancialForce, create a more seamless way to bring together different pieces companies are using to manage their customer programs, resulting in the most impactful results and faster time to value.

: Certified partners and integrations including Tableau, Anaplan, G2, and FinancialForce, create a more seamless way to bring together different pieces companies are using to manage their customer programs, resulting in the most impactful results and faster time to value. CRM Connectors: Instantly connect customer data from CRM systems with Gainsight to ensure customer-facing teams are working off the latest customer insight. Today, Gainsight connects with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics. Coming soon are connectors for SAP, Hubspot, and Oracle. Click here to learn more.

In addition to the Customer Cloud new product innovations, the company also introduced exciting new features and functionalities across Gainsight’s PX and CS products. For more details about the new and improved products, read The Guide to Gainsight’s Pulse 2019 Product Announcements.

For more information on Gainsight and the technologies included in the Customer Cloud solution visit www.gainsight.com.

About Gainsight®: Gainsight’s innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, GE Digital and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

