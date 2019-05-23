François Hollande praises Angolan president vision on tourism

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 23 - The former French President François Hollande on Thursday in Luanda praised the strategic vision of the Angolan Statesman João Lourenço in promoting tourism as a development factor.,

Hollande, who has been in Luanda for a few hours to attend the International Tourism Forum, spoke to the press at the end of an audience granted by the President of the Republic.

To the former French statesman, "President João Lourenço understood what tourism is about, not simply in the view of visiting people, but in what tourism can provide for the development of the arts, commerce and other sectors of the Angolan economy "

He said he believed Angola's potential and the "great opportunities" of investment for nationals and foreigners.

The 24th President of France stated that the business of his country can help develop tourism in Angola, given the capacity and experience it has in areas such as hotel.

He also spoke of the possibility of promoting and motivating the internal capacity of the national business community.

François Hollande welcomed the growing pace of cooperation between the two countries.

He also believes that the French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Angola next year, as part of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic, tourism and defence areas.

François Gérard Georges Nicolas Hollande, born on August 12, 1954, served as French President from 2012 to 2017.

