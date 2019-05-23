Galaxy Receives Licensing Approval in Maryland and other Renewals

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (“Galaxy” or the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems, announced today that it has received its Manufacturer’s licensing approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.



“We are very excited to receive our license in Maryland, and the significance it represents for Galaxy. We have received this license as a direct result of the share redemption actions we took on May 6, 2019. In addition, as a direct result of the redemption we have also received renewal licenses in other state and Tribal jurisdictions,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s President and CEO. “This is a major milestone for our company as we recognize the high growth potential in Maryland, and we look forward to placing our products, including our proprietary Progressive Systems, in the very near future. Likewise, obtaining renewal licenses is critical to our continued success.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming ( galaxygaming.com ) develops, manufactures and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Through its iGaming partner Games Marketing Ltd., Galaxy Gaming licenses its proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com . Connect with Galaxy on Facebook , YouTube and Twitte r .

Contact: Media: Robyn Brewington (702) -936-5216 Investors: Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740

