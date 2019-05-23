Verint Systems Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On May 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report titled “A Short Call Report.” The report accuses Verint of “making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting," and highlighted a "disregard for shareholders concerns." Spruce Point also expressed concern over Verint’s "atrocious governance," especially in regard to its proxy fight with Neuberger Berman, which has raised "significant red flags."

Following this news, Verint’s share price dropped more than 7%.

We are investigating the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Verint. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Verint securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=verint .

