Real-time PCR (qPCR) & Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size Worth Around US$ 4.2 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, recent research study on “Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) & Digital PCR (dPCR) Market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 8.1 % over the forecast time frame 2019-2026 and reach the market value around USD 4.2 billion by 2026.



In order to amplify or produce a number of copies of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence, polymerase (PCR) technology will be utilized. The PCR technology covers several applications, such as DNA cloning, hereditary disease diagnosis, gene functional analysis, paternity testing, infectiity detection, and forensic sciences. The technology uses Polymerasis chain reaction (PCR). Two major types of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies are the digital PCR (dPCR) and the quantitative PCR (qPCR).

Growing demand for quick diagnostic tests is one of the drivers of this market's elevated effect rendering. Demand for RDTs is probable to be growing with local authorities worldwide attempting to take these trials into account to better diagnose and treat infectious illnesses.

The introduction in distant regions with restricted health care facilities, of RDTs as an significant instrument for managing infectious disease, is probable to stimulate the development of technologies used widely in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for these diagnostic processes.

In addition, one of the major factors contributing to market growth is the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Lower respire infections, diarrheal and tuberculosis were among the world's top ten cause of death in 2016, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). The need for better diagnosis options in development countries is continued to increase in new cases of other infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV, among others. In developing countries, the patient population is likely to rise substantially.

In addition, other factor which is expected to boost market activity during the forecast period include inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisitions by leading PCR manufacturers in expanding the portfolio and developing new qPCR and dPCR products. As for example, the company's position in droplets digital computer PCR and next-generation sequences was acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in January 2017.

Key Findings

Due to its precision and wide application of pathogen detection, gene expression, and microRNA analysis technologies, qPCR held the biggest market share in 2018. Because of exact quantification of target sequences, the digital PCR is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

Consumables and reagents are the product segment leading and are likely to have a highly significant increase in use of PCR sets in diagnostic testing over the forecast period of more than 8.5 %.

Due to the widespread use in research areas such as agriculture and microbiology, stem cells, the research application was the larger value segment in 2018.

Due to automated processes, robust growth is expected to occur during clinical application during the forecast period.

In 2018, the biggest market share in North America was the result of the new PCR products launched in conjunction with the increasing demand for fast diagnostic tests.

Asia Pacific is projected, due to a rising patient population due to the frequency of infectious diseases, to record comparatively significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Players & Strategies

Major players in the market have always been focused on implementing strategic commercial measures to maintain their competitive position. New product launches, collaborations and partnerships with institutions and businesses, as well as merger and acquisitions are key measures adopted by the players.

For example, in January 2019, in an agreement worth USD 260 million, FORMULATRIX announced the acquisition of QIAGEN N.V., digital PCR assets. The acquisition will well increase with the strategy of the company to launch new digital PCR platforms in 2020 by using the state-of - the-art dPCR technology of FORMULATRIX.

Some of the prominent competitors dominating the qPCR and dPCR industry include Abbott Laboratories Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hoffmann La Roche, Qiagen N.V. ; and Fluidigm Corporation.

