Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Win Large Branch of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) were presented with the Large Branch of the Year award at Associa’s 2019 Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.



The prestigious award recognizes the branch’s achievements in 2018 for employee morale, client growth, client retention, and profitability – Associa’s four pillars.



For more than 45 years, Associa CMC and SCS has provided a full spectrum of HOA, condo, and rental property management services throughout the DC, Maryland, and Virginia Metropolitan area. These unmatched services enrich their communities and enhance the lives of each of their residents.



“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC and SCS president. “The CMC and SCS teams work extremely hard to provide the best quality of services to our communities, clients, and residents, and we are committed to our branch’s continued success.”



The CMC and SCS teams were also presented with several awards and recognitions including:





Associa OnCall Up and Comer award – second consecutive year

ATG Pay Usage award – 1 st and 2 nd place

and 2 place UP Leadership program completion – Jon Bach, CMC and SCS vice president developer services

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.