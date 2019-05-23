Montreal Canadiens star and JDRF National Spokesperson Max Domi joins Montreal-area kids living with type 1 diabetes May 28 for a frank discussion on the disease

Hosted from the Windsor Ballrooms in Montreal, the unique conversation features 13 young Canadians interviewing Domi on his experiences with T1D and upcoming participating in the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh on the heels of Montreal Canadiens forward and JDRF National Spokesperson Max Domi’s announcement to join thousands of fellow participants at the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF in Montreal at the Centre de la nature de Laval on Sunday, June 9, JDRF today announced that on Tuesday, May 28, Domi will also take part in a truly unprecedented and open conversation with 13 Canadian children affected by type 1 diabetes (T1D).



Hosted by Stephane Lagrange – Walk Co-Chair and father of a son with T1D – from the Windsor Ballrooms in Montreal, the event also features a unique opportunity for media to discuss Max’s continued commitment to empowering youth in the community.

What: Max Domi interviewed by 13 kids living with type 1 diabetes When: May 28, 2019 Media should please check-in at the media table Time: • 11 a.m. photo op with Max and kids living with type 1 diabetes • 11:15 a.m. kids living with type 1 diabetes interview Max • 12 p.m. group interview with Max and type 1 diabetes families • 12:20-2:30 p.m. available for media interviews (15 minutes each) Where: The Windsor Ballrooms, 1170 Rue Peel #110, Montreal, Quebec Who: JDRF Canada’s National Spokesperson, NHL player Max Domi, Walk Co-Chair Stephane Lagrange, JDRF Eastern Canada Director Kim Lacombe RSVP: To book an interview please contact Matthew Garrow at 416-859-5641 - mgarrow@jdrf.ca



Diagnosed at age 12, Domi is a role model to youth living with type 1 diabetes. Domi’s goal is to highlight the importance of accelerating research and advocating for better access to the best technology to manage the disease.

Taking place in 60 communities across Canada, the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF aims to raise $5 million in 2019 to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes research.



About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of type 1 diabetes from people’s lives until we achieve a world without this disease. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of type 1 diabetes research. For more information, please visit www.jdrf.ca .

About Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against Diabetes™ platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible™ program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education .

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

JDRF Media Contact: Sun Life Media Contact: Matthew Garrow Mylène Bélanger JDRF Canada Sun Life T: 416-859-5641 T: (514) 904-9739 mgarrow@jdrf.ca mylene.belanger@sunlife.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.