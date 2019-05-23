Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions
May 23, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Cease and Desist Order, dated September 4, 2014 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019
United Bank Limited, Karachi, Pakistan and United Bank Limited, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement, dated July 2, 2018 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
