Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Cease and Desist Order, dated September 4, 2014 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019

United Bank Limited, Karachi, Pakistan and United Bank Limited, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement, dated July 2, 2018 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019

