Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions

May 23, 2019

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Lafayette Ambassador Bank, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Cease and Desist Order, dated September 4, 2014 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019

United Bank Limited, Karachi, Pakistan and United Bank Limited, New York Branch, New York, New York Written Agreement, dated July 2, 2018 (PDF) Terminated May 20, 2019

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

