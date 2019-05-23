Minister Creed Announces Commencement of Balancing Payments for Year 2 of Sheep Welfare Scheme

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., announced today the commencement of balancing payments to all eligible farmers under year 2 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed stated that: “following the issuing of the 85% advance payments to farmers in mid-November, I am happy to confirm that the 15% balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme have now commenced.”

The Minister noted that “this scheme continues to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland and has provided a welcome additional stream of income to sheep farmers which was not previously available.”

The rollout of the balancing payments brings the total paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to almost €17 million to some 19,000 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy.

The Minister concluded by urging farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.

Date Released: 23 May 2019