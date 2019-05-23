Quinolizidine alkaloids in food and feed opinion – have your say on draft

EFSA is publicly consulting on its scientific opinion on the risks for animal and human health related to the presence of quinolizidine alkaloids in food and feed.

Quinolizidine alkaloids are naturally occurring compounds that can be present in lupin seeds.

If these alkaloids are not properly removed in a "debittering process", they can trigger poisoning in humans which affects the nervous, cardiovascular and digestive systems.

The public consultation is open until 5 July 2019.