Global Walking Assist Devices Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Incidences of Rheumatoid and Osteo-Arthritis & Surging Demand for Rehabilitation Equipment

The key factors propelling the walking assist devices market are the increasing incidences of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, surging demand for rehabilitation equipment, and the steep rise in the aging population.



The rise in the elderly population has led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the number of adults unable (or very difficult) to walk a mile was found to be around 17.1 million in 2016. The increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis have been contributing to the increased percentage of the population with a disability to walk.



Therefore, as the geriatric population is growing, the demand for walking assist devices is also rising across the globe. Also, the walking assist device provides balance, support, and ultimately, the subsequent ability to survive independently. The aforementioned factors are responsible for the increasing number of the geriatric population getting attracted to the walking assist devices.



Furthermore, the rise of the healthcare expenditure and funding by the government for the development of robots to improve health is also significantly contributing in the market growth across the globe.



As per the scope of the report, the walking assist devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk, due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking, due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer disease. The basic design of the walker is that it is of light body weight and it is available with a four wheels and two wheels design, which provides comfort to the user during walking.



Crutch is the Fastest Growing Segment Under Product Type that is Also Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period



The crutches segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, owing to the rapid growth pace that is a result of the high global demand for crutches as supportive walking devices and as equipment employed to provide rehabilitative care. The crutches minimize the weight-bearing effect on the disabled leg and help improve the balance and stability of the individual while walking. Therefore, increasing innovations in crutches and the rising prevalence of arthritis are believed to show stable growth in the future.



North America holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period



North America has dominated the market owing to the increase in the geriatric population, the presence of well-developed healthcare sectors, technological advancements forwarded by the leading players, and private organizations offering varied supportive services for the benefit of the physically disabled people. In addition, the increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the United States is also driving the walking assist devices market in the country.



There are many companies that have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, mergers acquisitions, product launches, new technology launches to increase their market share and boost production. The key players are also actively participating in the development of novel walking devices that will create a considerable impact on the quality and durability of the devices, thereby influencing the market growth.



