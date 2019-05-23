Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces expansion into upper Midwest with RJM Distributing in Ramsey, MN

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) through it’s wholly owned subsidiary APRU, LLC announces distribution expansion with RJM Distributing in Ramsey, MN. This distribution agreement will help the Apple Rush brand throughout the upper Midwest, especially within the Twin Cities region. RJM is a diversified company with manufacturing, distribution, and packaging expertise that will give Apple Rush an advantage in packaging different variations of our products for National distribution.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, commented, “We are excited to partner with Jim Lundeen and his team at RJM. Jim has decades of experience in manufacturing, distribution, and packaging, including the exclusive production and distribution of Killabrew Root Beer and the North Lake brewing product lines. RJM has distribution throughout Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Iowa, and Western Wisconsin. We feel the addition of Jim to our team will give us an advantage as we seek to diversify our product lines with an alcohol base, hemp base, and sparkling water based fruit juice product. We will also have a partner with the experience of repacking products into different configurations for clubs, big box stores, grocery, and convenience stores. This expansion is part of my plans of National distribution. Here we come New Jersey.”

Jim Lundeen, Owner of RJM Distributing in Ramsey, MN commented, “We are excited to work with the Apple Rush staff with the opportunity to provide Apple Rush products to Minnesota and the upper Midwest region. A quality product as Apple Rush needs to be shared with as many people as we possibly can – and that is our goal.”

Tony continued, “We will be utilizing RJM for several different projects in the near future, including packaging of our multi packs in both 12 ounce glass and 8 ounce cans. We are also investigating the potential of producing 8 ounce slim cans in sleeved versions as can printing is limited in both time and quantity with the major soda companies contracting for most of the capacity of 8 ounce slim cans. This sleeve capability will help us in speed to market of new products.”

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector, our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

