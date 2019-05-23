Topspin Partners’ Portfolio Company Remedy Health Media Acquires Vertical Health

/EIN News/ -- MAMARONECK, NY, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Health Media ("Remedy"), a leading digital health platform and portfolio company of Topspin Partners, today announced the acquisition of Vertical Health, a premium publisher serving patients and healthcare professionals in the diabetes, mental health, back pain, and pain management areas. This acquisition makes Remedy the first—and only—health media company to house multiple chronic condition verticals that offer versions for both consumers and professionals.

By blending deep emotional connection with credibility and relevance, Remedy’s family of brands elevates the dialogue across the healthcare ecosystem to serve the unmet needs of the 157 million Americans that the National Health Council estimates will be living with chronic conditions by 2020.

Acquiring Vertical Health strengthens Remedy’s leadership position as the most innovative platform of digital health brands serving patients and healthcare professionals. Remedy continues to drive the trend toward true health personalization, removal of stigma, and creating more honest and effective conversations between doctors and patients.

Vertical Health’s brands—EndocrineWeb, OnTrack Diabetes, PsyCom, Spine Universe, and Practical Pain Management—will accelerate Remedy’s mission to become the premiere digital health platform serving patients and healthcare professionals navigating the chronic illness landscape.

“The acquisition of Vertical Health, along with the companies’ combined reach and expanded professional network, will help accelerate Remedy’s growth plans and build value they can deliver for their audiences and new and existing customers.” said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin Partners.

"We are excited to welcome Vertical Health to the Remedy family and believe our combined portfolio will allow us to serve our audiences in more powerful ways. We would also like to thank Topspin for the close support they provided during the transaction. Topspin's transactional experience and vast network in the digital media industry was instrumental in helping source and execute this acquisition." said Mike Cunnion, CEO of Remedy.

About Topspin Partners

Topspin Partners is a suburban New York-based private equity fund that makes investments in profitable and established lower middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health and wellness, fitness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, apparel, niche retail, and juvenile products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at topspinpartners.com.

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy) is a leading digital health and wellness platform that provides information-rich content and inspiring, emotionally engaging real-life stories that motivate millions of patients and caregivers to boldly navigate life-changing diagnoses and achieve better outcomes. Remedy serves a community of healthcare professionals, giving them instant access to expert opinions and the most current information to help them deliver the best possible care to their patients. We do this by developing authentic communities of health information seekers who interact and learn from relatable physicians, pharmacists, public health experts and people living with chronic and serious conditions. Remedy helps millions of health consumers and healthcare providers annually with its digital, mobile and point of care products and technologies. To learn more visit RemedyHealthMedia.com.

Contact:Nick Fazzari Associate Topspin Partners Phone: (914) 834-7370 E-Mail: nfazzari@topspinpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.