Kaiser Health News (KHN) announces a new partnership with An Arm and A Leg podcast

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & CHICAGO, Il, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) and Public Road Productions announce that Season 2 of An Arm and A Leg podcast will be co-produced in partnership with Kaiser Health News (KHN), KFF’s editorially independent national health and health policy newsroom.



KHN will co-produce the second season of An Arm and A Leg, which debuts June 4. In the first season of the podcast, Dan Weissmann, creator and host of the health care podcast, dug up revealing and surprising stories that helped consumers learn more about the complicated world of health care costs. In season two, Weissmann digs into how we’ve ended up with such crazy prices— starting with hospital services like an MRI, prescription drugs in general, and the deep story behind the insane price of insulin, starting with its discovery almost 100 years ago. This season is a public conversation, starting with stories, tips and questions from listeners.



Weissmann is a veteran reporter for outlets like Marketplace, 99% Invisible, Planet Money, and Chicago’s WBEZ. His work reflects sophisticated reporting, an engaging narrative voice, and a knack for accurate breakdowns of complex subjects.



Through this partnership, KHN and Weissmann will share expertise and resources to explore and explain our often puzzling health care system in season 2. KHN will also produce stories and other multimedia content building on the themes and stories featured in the season’s episodes. An Arm and A Leg episodes are available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and Spotify, as well as at KHN.org. Check out the trailer for Season 2, and follow the show on social at @armandalegshow.



“I'm delighted and proud to get the chance to partner with these journalists whose work I admire, and from whom I've already learned so much,” said Weissmann.



“We’re excited to pair KHN’s health reporting expertise with An Arm and a Leg’s creative and powerful storytelling capacity,” said Drew Altman, KFF’s CEO and KHN’s founding publisher. “This new partnership plays to both our and Public Road’s strengths and will help us each produce more impactful journalism that reaches a wider audience than either of us could alone.”



About An Arm and A Leg:



Dan Weissmann designed An Arm and A Leg to be entertaining, empowering and even useful — to help us all get a bit less scared and confused by the crazy cost of health care. The second season is a public conversation, starting with stories, tips and questions from listeners. Follow the show on social at @armandalegshow.



About The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News:



Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, KFF (the Kaiser Family Foundation) is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California. KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF and is the nation’s leading and largest health and health policy newsroom, producing stories that run on khn.org and are published by hundreds of news organizations across the country.

Rakesh Singh Kaiser Family Foundation (650) 854-9400 rsingh@kff.org Dan Weissmann Arm and a Leg Dan@armandalegshow.com



