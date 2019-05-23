YES COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A COMMUNITY IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, announced today that it acquired a 541 homesite community in Kansas City, Missouri. As a result of the acquisition, the YES portfolio now includes 215 communities across 18 states, containing 56,557 home sites. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





"We are excited to extend our presence to two communities in the thriving Kansas City, Missouri market through this acquisition.”, stated Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of YES Communities. “This community fits well into the YES family by providing a low-cost housing solution with a wonderful sense of community.”





YES Communities is committed to growing our business through both portfolio and single property acquisitions that meet our all-age, family oriented community model. Backed by an industry-leading and award-winning operating platform we have grown to be the largest private REIT in the manufactured housing industry. The company is excited about future opportunities to extend its footprint across the United States.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states containing 56,557 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.

Vanessa Jasinski, Vice President of Marketing & Media Relations YES Communities 720-774-6808 vjasinski@yescommunities.com

