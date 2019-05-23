Fertility Road and TwoDads.U.K. Announce New Union - “We’re just parents, parenting”

Fertility Road Magazine Fertility Road Magazine TwodadsUK

Fertility Road and TwoDads.U.K launch new partnership which is designed to show that Same-Sex parenting is just the ‘same’ as the ‘traditional’ family structure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility Road and TwoDads.U.K have launched a new partnership which is designed to show that Same-Sex parenting is just the ‘same’ as the ‘traditional’ family structure. The message is clear – parents are ultimately parents, whatever the gender mix, pure and simple.

The partnership brings together two of the leaders in their respective fields and will focus on events and initiatives which will promote and normalise modern, alternative family structures.

The Fertility Road magazine is the longest running consumer fertility title aimed at couples and individuals who are in need of professional advice and information around fertility. Published Bi-monthly it attracts a world-wide readership and its contributors include leading international fertility influencers, nutritional, fitness and wellbeing experts.

Michael and Wes are the ‘two dads’, parents to Talulah, born in October 2016 soon to be joined by a baby brother in August 2019. They set up TwoDads.U.K. to share their positive experience of surrogacy and to help, inform and encourage other same-sex couples who were considering parenting. The movement is lobbying and campaigning to create an environment for surrogacy reform, acceptance of the equal rights of intended fathers and wider understanding of issues affecting same-sex parents.

This exciting new partnership will, over the coming months use their well-established online presence to roll out a number of educational initiatives including events sharing information for dads on how to navigate and successfully create a family via surrogacy in the UK. Michael and Wes will also be contributing regularly to the Fertility Road magazine, sharing articles which promote equality around parenting.

Tone Jarvis-Mack, Operations Director at Fertility Road describes how the new partnership represents a great step forward for intended fathers;

“As partners Fertility Road and TwoDads.U.K will use their global presence and influence to reshape the way society views and treats same-sex parents and begin to accept that different family structures are not only acceptable but create a healthy environment which positively affects child development”

Michael Johnson-Ellis from TwoDads.U.K is equally enthusiastic about the union which was launched in the current edition of Fertility Road;

“TwoDads.U.K are excited to be writing for Fertility Road as we are passionate advocates for UK Surrogacy and the UK fertility industry. We feel that the magazine services clinics and intended parents perfectly, and new collaboration demonstrates that Fertility Road is diverse and willing to represent modern families like ours. This is a perfect match”

Fertility Road is a bi-monthly magazine available for anyone looking to start or grow their family. Established in 2009 it has become the longest running consumer fertility magazine and its ever growing print and digital readership delivers the latest news, advice and guidance for anyone trying to conceive.

TwoDads UK Fertility Journey



