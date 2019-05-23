Owl Cyber Defense Wins President’s “E” Award for Excellence in U.S. Exports

Data Diode Cybersecurity Leader Recognized for Sustained Growth in International Business

/EIN News/ -- Danbury, CT, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 23, 2019 - Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), the global market leader in data diode network cybersecurity solutions, announced today that the company was presented with the President’s “E” Award for Exports by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross at an official ceremony in Washington, D.C. The “E” Awards are the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.



“On behalf of Owl, we are immensely proud to accept the honor of the President’s “E” Award, which honors our ongoing commitment to expanding international markets and bringing our premium data diode cybersecurity solutions to customers globally,” commented Mike Timan, CEO at Owl.



In order to be considered for the President’s “E” Award, the company must have at least four years of successive export expansion that is “measurable, innovative, sustainable, and has broad impact.” For Owl this also coincides with progressive international marketing presence and sales revenue.



The E award was created by President Kennedy in 1961 with Executive Order 10978 as a symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Winners of the award are given the privilege of flying the award’s blue and white banner and displaying the certificate of commendation, signed by the Secretary of Commerce, in the name and by the authority of the President.



“International expansion has and will continue to be a critical element in the organization’s strategic growth plans. In recent years, Owl has invested in a local presence across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and we look forward to continuing to build our international team. In addition, a significant portion of our international success can be attributed to the global partnerships we’ve formed with some of the world’s most prestigious distributors,” said Dennis Lanahan, Director of Sales at Owl.



In 2018, U.S. exports were the highest on record with U.S. services at $821.1 billion and U.S. exports of goods reaching $1.7 trillion, demonstrating how American private enterprise can not only survive, but thrive, in the international market. American companies are nominated for “E” Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.



About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions

Owl Cyber Defense leads the world in data diode and cross domain network cybersecurity. With a constant focus on customers in the military, government, critical infrastructure, and commercial communities, Owl develops market-first, one-way data transfer products to meet a variety of operational needs, from entry level to enterprise. www.owlcyberdefense.com.



About “E” Awards

During World War II, more than 4,000 “E” Pennants were presented to war plants in recognition of production excellence. The famous flag with the big “E” emblazoned on it became a badge of patriotism in action. President Kennedy revived the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America’s exporters. Thus, the “E” Award Program was established by Executive Order 10978 on December 5, 1961. The “E Star” was authorized in l969 to recognize “E” Award winners for continued efforts in export expansion. www.export.gov

