Sunworks to Construct 1 MW Solar and Storage Project for Northern California School District

Company Awarded a $2.3 Million Contract in Partnership with ForeFront Power

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a premier provider of high-performance solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to develop a 1.0 MW solar parking canopy project for a Northern California School District. As part of the project, Sunworks will integrate an intelligent energy storage solution to help maximize clean energy generation and enhance on-site sustainability. The parking canopy will also provide valuable shaded parking for District Maintenance and Transportation vehicles and equipment.



Sunworks was contracted by ForeFront Power, a leading solar power and energy storage developer that partners with public agencies by delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, virtual, and wholesale renewable energy solutions. Sunworks' dedicated, in-house construction team will manage all of the engineering, procurement and construction for this project. Construction is expected to commence in the second half of 2019 and to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, “Rising energy costs and variable demand charges for peak consumption are increasingly posing challenges to our schools. This project will deliver significant energy cost savings, promote sustainability, and provide shade to outdoor facilities allowing resources to be redirected to educational program initiatives. The integration of energy storage units will enhance the benefits of solar by providing the ability for real-time optimization to further reduce costly demand charges, that help maximize the benefits of our system.”

Cargile continued, “Our relationship with ForeFront continues to be a cornerstone to our large and growing public works market. We have partnered with them on more than $20 million of projects and anticipate continuing to work with them to advance the adoption of solar power to help school districts and other public entities achieve maximum energy savings and find environmentally-friendly energy solutions.”

Nate Roberts, ForeFront Power’s Head of Development in California, added, “We selected Sunworks to serve as our EPC Partner on this project given the success and quality that we’ve see on previous project installations across California. We are looking forward to the execution and implementation of a great project.”

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

Investor Relations Contact

Rob Fink

Hayden IR

646-415-8972

rob@haydenir.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.