TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS TO MANAGE HOTEL OPERATIONS FOR FIRST NEWLY DEVELOPED HOTEL IN BUENA PARK CALIFORNIA IN OVER 20 YEARS

The hotel adds 102 upscale rooms to its portfolio and is located within close proximity to Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland.

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, CA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty Four Seven Hotels (www.247hotels.com), a leading west coast firm specializing in hotel management, investment and development, has officially opened the 102-room Hampton Inn and Suites in Buena Park, California.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels to manage first newly developed hotel in Buena Park, California, in over twenty years. The hotel adds 102 upscale rooms to its portfolio and is located within close proximity to Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland.



New Hampton Inn and Suites opens in Buena Park during Hilton Hotels' centennial year.









The Hampton Inn & Suites Buena Park is the first hotel development project in the city of Buena Park, California in more than 20 years. This is the hotel management group’s third Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in its portfolio.

“Growing our Hilton portfolio during their centennial year is exciting for us,” explains David Wani, CEO of Twenty Four Seven Hotels. “We, along with our Hampton ownership groups, value this premier brand and are working on adding to our Hampton footprint with two additional projects breaking ground this year.”

The property features the Forever Young phase two design package from Hilton, celebrating its centennial this year. Each room includes a mini-refrigerator, 55 inch LG LCD televisions and comfortable seating in addition to the bed. The complete inventory of rooms offers a range of room types from standard king or double queen beds to larger suites that comfortably sleep up to six guests with a pullout couch; full-size bathtubs; and a convenient wet bar in the living area.

This new property in Twenty Four Seven’s hospitality management portfolio adds 102 upscale rooms to this growing area and is located within close proximity to Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland. The revitalization of Buena Park and the surrounding area also includes the much-anticipated development of The Source at Buena Park, a highlight of the significant investment activity in this market.

The Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for early June and will leverage many of the hospitality partners in the surrounding area as a theme of the event, to showcase a ‘Taste of Buena Park’.

About Twenty Four Seven Hotels

An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality management company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels​ delivers highly specialized services in hotel operations, investment and development. After a decade of focusing on upscale select-service hotels, Twenty Four Seven Hotels has firmly established itself in the growing lifestyle hotel market segment with the opening of the first MOXY hotel in the United States. Concentrated in the Western U.S., Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to invest in high caliber hospitality talent to support its growing hotel management portfolio of global hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com. Instagram: @247Hotels. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/twenty-four-seven-hotels/ . Twitter: @247hotels. Facebook: Twenty4SevenHotels

# # #

Attachments

Alison Sansone Twenty Four Seven Hotels 9497346435 asansone@247hotels.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.