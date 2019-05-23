The Explorers Club’s Global Exploration Summit (GLEX) Announces List of Outstanding Speakers
NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Explorers Club—the preeminent exploration institution in the world with 32 chapters globally and more than a century of history—announced the Global Exploration Summit (GLEX, July 3-5, 2019) bringing together the world’s leading explorers and scientists for an extraordinary gathering, where they will share cutting-edge technology and innovations to propel us toward the next frontier in the future of exploration.
/EIN News/ -- Marking the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the Earth, and the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, explorers from every continent will gather in Lisbon to proclaim their commitment to preserve nature and its wildlife through scientific inquiry and their inspiring stories. Set in the stunning backdrop of the Magellan homeland, within the Champlimaud Center for the Unknown, the University of Lisbon, and the Lisbon Aquarium, the summit will showcase the latest discoveries, plan future expeditions, and connect with the public through mass media and audience participation.
Among the historic achievements in scientific exploration, “Five Firsts” define the legacy of The Explorers Club—first to the North Pole (1909), South Pole (1911), Everest (1953), Marianas Trench (1960), and the Moon (1969).
Through this Global Exploration Summit, the leaders of world exploration will navigate to new horizons with the first of two summits, bringing together the world in the search for the unexplored. The second summit is planned for 2021. The Explorers Club’s leaders and international officials, at the closing of the first GLEX, will sign the Lisbon Declaration, committing all participants to a worldwide effort to inspire the public to protect our planet, reconnect with nature, and preserve its most pristine habitats.
The roster of speakers for the Global Exploration Summit includes world leaders in scientific exploration, such as:
Bertrand Piccard
Founder of Winds of Hope, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund, Solar Pilot, Circumnavigator and Global Explorer
Liv Arnesen
Award-winning Polar Explorer, Author
Alan Stern
Planetary Scientist, Space Program Executive, Aerospace Consultant and Author
Felicity Aston
Award-winning Polar Explorer, Author
Fabien Cousteau
Aquanaut, Ocean Conservationist and Documentary Filmmaker
Lee Rogers Berger
Award-Winning Anthropologist, Explorer, and Author
Lindy Elkins-Tanton
Leader of the NASA Psyche mission, Director of the Interplanetary Initiative at Arizona State University
Alexander More
Award-Winning Harvard Climate Scientist, Historian, Photographer and Explorer
Tim Jarvis
Environmental Scientist, Author, and Global Explorer
Richard Wiese
Explorers Club President, TV Host, Global Explorer
James Garvin
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Chief Scientist
Christine Spiten
Co-Founder of Blueye Robotics
George Kourounis
Storm Chaser, Television Presenter, and Global Explorer
Don Walsh
Oceanographer, First Person to Reach the Deepest Point in the Ocean, The Marianas Trench
José Manuel Núñez de la Fuente
Anthropologist and Historian at the University of Seville, Spain
Beverly Goodman
Archaeologist, Geologist and Anthropologist, National Geographic Explorer
Joakim Odelberg
Photographer, TV Host, and Underwater Filmmaker
Madison Stewart
Award-winning Shark Conservationist, Free Diver and Filmmaker
Samantha Joye
Associate Professor of Oceanography, Ecologist and Deep Ocean Explorer
Ken Lacovara
Award Winning Paleontologist, discoverer of the Dreadnoughtus
Damien Leloup
Global Explorer, ROV pilot, and Maritime Archaeologist
Laurence Bergreen
Biographer, Historian, and Chronicler of Exploration
Laurie Marker
Founder and Executive Director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund
For more information please visit: http://www.glexsummit.com/
Instagram: @TheExplorersClub
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheExplorersClubNYC
Twitter: @ExplorersClub
Media note:
The GLEX Summit is inviting 3 members of the US media to travel to Lisbon to attend the summit.
For consideration and qualification, please email Gareth Edmondson-Jones (below).
Media Contact:
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
GEJ, Ink
GEJink@gmail.com
917 399-9355
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.