Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products (Gluten-free, Lactose-Free & Others) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Gluten-free
- Lactose-Free
- Others
The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)
- Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (USA)
- Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland)
- Daiya Foods, Inc. (Canada)
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)
- Dr. Schr (Italy)
- Dr Schr UK Ltd (UK)
- Ener-G Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Enjoy Life Foods (USA)
- Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (USA)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)
- Glutino Food Group (Canada)
- Green Valley Organics (USA)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Pamela's Products, Inc. (USA)
- Semper AB (Sweden)
- Sweet William Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Food Allergy and Intolerance Products
- Essential for People Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances
- Prevalence of Food Allergy
- A Statistical Insight
- Select Foods that Commonly Cause Allergic Reactions in Select Countries
- Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth
- Free From' Foods
- A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry
- Competitive Landscape
- Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
- Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth
- Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market
- Lactose-free Cheese Market: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales
- Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products
- Health Conscious Consumers
- Key Demand Drivers of Gluten- Free Products
- Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market
- Gluten-free Beverages Market
- Health Advantages Spur Growth
- Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity
- Taste Remains Key to Success
- Grocery Stores
- The Most Common Distribution Channel for Gluten Free Products
- Allergen-Free Snacks
- A Vibrant Category
- Egg-Free Products
- A Niche Segment with Promising Growth Potential
- Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels
- Product Labeling
- Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance Products
- Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth
- Retail Scenario
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
- Ballooning Global Population
- Growing Middle Class Population
- Expanding Urban Population
- Rise in Disposable Incomes
- Regulatory Environment
- Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee
- United States
- EU Labelling Directive
- Australia
- Canada
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Gluten-free Products
- Lactose-free Products
- Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products
- The Big Eight
- Historical Review
- Factors Propelling Food Allergy
- Rationale of Food Allergy
- Immune-mediated Response
- IgE Antibodies Reaction
- IgE-mediated Ailments
- Non-IgE Antibodies Reaction
- Non-IgE mediated Ailments
- Celiac Disease
- Non-immune-mediated Response
- Signs and Symptoms of Food Allergy
- Angioedema
- Common Food Allergy (CFA) Symptoms
- Anaphylaxis
- Exercise-Stimulated Food Allergy Symptoms
- Pollen Food Allergy Symptoms
- Major Types of Food Allergy
- Egg Allergy
- Milk Allergy
- Wheat Allergy
- Gluten Sensitivity
- Soy Allergy
- Rare Food Allergies
- Major Sources & Ingredients of Allergy Triggering Food Products
- Diagnosis of Food Allergy
- Different Diagnoses Types
- Allergy Testing Methods
- Management of Allergic Reactions
- Pathophysiology
- Alternative Techniques
- Special Diets
- Acupressure and Acupuncture
- Herbal Remedies
- Conflicting Views on Food Allergies
- Food Intolerance
- Food Intolerance vs Food Allergy
- Factors Triggering Food Intolerance
- Symptoms of Food Intolerance
- Type of Food Reactions
- Types of Food Intolerance
- Carbohydrate Intolerance
- Histamine Intolerance
- Tyramine Sensitivity
- Sensitivity to Food Additives
- Diagnosis of Food Intolerance
- Treatment of Food Intolerance
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Central Foods Launches New Gluten-free Chicken Products
- Kidfresh to Launch Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals
- Paramount Introduces New Gluten-Free Products
- Mller Unveils New Lactose-Free Yogurts for the UK Market
- Valio Introduces New Range of Lactose-free Ice Creams in Russia and Finland
- Clover Sonoma Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk
- Prewett's Launches New Gluten-Free Chocoful Caramel
- Schr Unveils New Gluten-free Products in the UK
- Pamela's Products Launches Gluten Free Pastas and Pasta Meals
- Drupe Food Introduces Lactose-Free Vegan Milk in India
- Ingredion Launches Gluten-free Tapioca Flour
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Celebrate Brands Acquires Green Plate Foods
- GreenSpace Brands Takes Over Galaxy Nutritional Foods
- Arla Foods to Invest in Production Facility for Lactose-Free Milk in UK
- Bounty Brands Takes Over Bezgluten
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)
- The United States (77)
- Canada (6)
- Europe (59)
- France (5)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (34)
- Italy (4)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
